Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 7,362.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 53,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,135. The stock has a market cap of $135.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

