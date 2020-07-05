TRAXIA Price Up 379.4% Over Last Week (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $27,688.44 and approximately $9.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 379.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.01701057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00107876 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

