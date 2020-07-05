Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,309.75 ($16.12).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPK. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,470 ($18.09) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,040 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Christopher Rogers bought 78 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($12.64) per share, with a total value of £801.06 ($985.80). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 64 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,111 ($13.67) per share, for a total transaction of £711.04 ($875.02). Insiders have purchased a total of 203 shares of company stock worth $220,750 over the last ninety days.

TPK traded down GBX 18 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,123 ($13.82). 321,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,267.41. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,841 ($22.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.