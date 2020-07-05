TransferCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $152.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,665.04 and $152.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

