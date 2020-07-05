THEKEY Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $4,760.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Coinrail and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001098 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

