Tether Market Cap Tops $9.18 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, ChaoEX, Coinut and Bit-Z. Tether has a total market cap of $9.18 billion and $18.05 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.01700459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00107740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, FCoin, BitForex, CoinTiger, BitMart, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, LBank, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, EXX, BigONE, HitBTC, TDAX, IDAX, BtcTurk, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Gate.io, OKEx, Poloniex, Binance, Liqui, ZB.COM, B2BX, MBAex, CoinEx, Coinut, QBTC, C2CX, Huobi, Iquant, IDCM, Trade By Trade, DragonEX, DigiFinex, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, ABCC, Upbit, UEX, Bit-Z, Kraken, Kryptono, Bibox, Bittrex, Kucoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

