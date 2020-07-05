Tellor (TRB) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $7.20 or 0.00079855 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $9.55 million and $885,853.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.01701057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00107876 BTC.

Tellor’s total supply is 1,419,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,326,104 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

