TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research raised TELIA Co A B/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELIA Co A B/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

