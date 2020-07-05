Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cheuvreux raised Telefonica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Telefonica from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonica has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,959,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,644 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,627,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 495,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,145,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 477,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telefonica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.