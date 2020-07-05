TCASH Hits Market Cap of $145,585.90 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. TCASH has a market cap of $145,585.90 and approximately $50,680.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last seven days, TCASH has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

