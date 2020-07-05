TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €22.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.47 ($25.25).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($27.42) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of TEG stock opened at €22.48 ($25.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.31. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €14.16 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €25.18 ($28.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

