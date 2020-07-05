TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00004970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $1,590.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045049 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.05066004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

TAAS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

