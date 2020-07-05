Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0201

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1,353.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.01697146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00108114 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.