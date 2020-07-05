Suretly Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Suretly has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $67,967.18 and $1,742.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003193 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045125 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.12 or 0.05145155 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00053310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002387 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

