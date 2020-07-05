SunTrust Banks Upgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to “Buy”

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forterra’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of FRTA opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.98 million, a PE ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $330.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

