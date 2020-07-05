SunTrust Banks Upgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to “Buy”

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forterra’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.
Shares of FRTA opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.98 million, a PE ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 2.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Forterra
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.