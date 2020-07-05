SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.84. 5,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,313. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

