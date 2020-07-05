StrongHands Achieves Market Cap of $447,819.38 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $447,819.38 and $420.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,947,872,248 coins and its circulating supply is 16,534,677,894 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Crex24, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

