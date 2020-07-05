STRAKS (STAK) Market Capitalization Achieves $12,027.46

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $12,027.46 and $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,042.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.46 or 0.02493240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.93 or 0.02432082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00457907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00706691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00562846 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

