Stellar Reaches One Day Volume of $210.90 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Kuna, GOPAX and BitMart. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $210.90 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.01701057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00107876 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,820 coins and its circulating supply is 20,380,687,223 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Koineks, Gate.io, Exmo, Liquid, Kuna, Bitfinex, C2CX, CryptoMarket, Koinex, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Exrates, Upbit, Huobi, Stellarport, GOPAX, BCEX, Kraken, Bittrex, Ovis, Vebitcoin, Kryptono, BitMart, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Stronghold, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CEX.IO, OKEx, Cryptomate, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Binance, ABCC and RippleFox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

