SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. SteepCoin has a market cap of $21,753.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000555 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

