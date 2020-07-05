Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and $1.90 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.07 or 0.05120100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017789 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,634,235 tokens. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

