Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Spotify from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.92.

Spotify stock opened at $271.49 on Thursday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $274.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.21.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spotify by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,840,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

