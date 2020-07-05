Spectrum (SPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,343.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $13,541.57 and approximately $5,343.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00457314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000851 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003420 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.