Spectrecoin Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $4,623.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006705 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016313 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.01736598 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

