SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SPAR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

SGRP opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 125.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of SPAR Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

