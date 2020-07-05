SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised SPAR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.
SGRP opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.93.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.
