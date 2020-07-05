SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of SPAR Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SPAR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,697. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.93. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

