South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSB. Raymond James began coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered South State from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of South State stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. South State has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South State will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of South State by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of South State by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.