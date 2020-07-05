SONO Hits Market Capitalization of $1,885.08 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market cap of $1,885.08 and $8.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00740048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031548 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.70 or 0.02241233 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017925 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00188505 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00152530 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,072.43 or 1.00313623 BTC.

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

