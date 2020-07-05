SolarCoin Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $918,961.93 and approximately $168.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00457759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000912 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003436 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,028,713 coins and its circulating supply is 60,371,365 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

