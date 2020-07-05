Social Send 1-Day Volume Tops $105.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $245,704.87 and $105.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015498 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004544 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000844 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002661 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

