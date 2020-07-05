SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0298 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $782,494.40 and $157,706.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004106 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 26,342,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,264,908 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

