SmartMesh 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $88,792.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $5.04 million and $88,792.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045074 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05134879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018110 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00053327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.