Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Smart Sand from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.57.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ SND opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.