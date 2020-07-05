Smart Global (SGH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Smart Global has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.63-0.73 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.63-0.73 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.71 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Smart Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smart Global stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $648.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.83 and a beta of 1.09. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

