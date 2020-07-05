Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SHI shares. ValuEngine cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Shares of SHI stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $39.62.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.