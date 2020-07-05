SingularDTV 24-Hour Volume Reaches $170,501.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 10% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $5.85 million and $170,501.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.89 or 0.05121034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SNGLS is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

