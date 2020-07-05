Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives $27.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,134.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Simmons First National by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

