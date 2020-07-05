Silverway Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $229.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $1,454.43 and approximately $229.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,034.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.02440410 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00687027 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000465 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002859 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

