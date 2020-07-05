Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

