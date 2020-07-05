Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

