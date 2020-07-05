SIBCoin (SIB) Tops One Day Volume of $1,515.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $355,291.03 and approximately $1,515.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,034.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.02494575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.02440410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00457759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00695417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00563154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,517,203 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

