Short Interest in Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Grows By 1,816.7%

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 1,816.7% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wins Finance stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Wins Finance worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital raised Wins Finance to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Wins Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WINS traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 52,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,664. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Wins Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $76.64.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

