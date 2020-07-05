Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Expands By 5,319.8%

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a growth of 5,319.8% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 39.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WAFU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 150,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

