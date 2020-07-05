Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Grows By 633.3%

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SSNT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. 6,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. SilverSun Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SilverSun Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 15,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 30,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Company insiders own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W raised its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 278.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares during the period. Weber Alan W owned 2.12% of SilverSun Technologies worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.