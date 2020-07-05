Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rises By 531.0%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 531.0% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 179,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,154. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.62. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
