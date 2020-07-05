Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rises By 531.0%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 531.0% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 179,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,154. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.62. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Pioneer Power Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

