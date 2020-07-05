Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Grows By 5,800.0%

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 20,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.98% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

