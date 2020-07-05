Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Increases By 833.3%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IHT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.93. 20,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,717. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Papp L Roy & Associates owned about 0.36% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.