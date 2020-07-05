Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Expands By 675.9%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, an increase of 675.9% from the June 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of BHAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 2,332,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,921. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
