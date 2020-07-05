Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Expands By 675.9%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, an increase of 675.9% from the June 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BHAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 2,332,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,921. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.