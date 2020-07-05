Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Rises By 115.4%

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,300 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the June 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aptinyx by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

APTX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 635,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,407. The company has a market capitalization of $227.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

