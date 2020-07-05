Short Interest in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Decreases By 33.3%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 83,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 431,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ APEX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Apex Global Brands has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Get Apex Global Brands alerts:

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 55.39% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Global Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Global Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.