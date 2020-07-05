Short Interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Increases By 48.0%

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 293,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 440,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

